FG denies N5.4trillion allocation for fuel subsidy in 2024

By Idris Ibrahim

Amid recent circulation of two fiscal policy draft copies that showed that an estimated expenditure on fuel subsidy for 2024 is N5.4trillion, the federal government Thursday has swiftly denied the report adding that the era of petrol subsidy is indeed gone.

The clarification was made in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. While reacting to the leaked documents, the government insisted that the fiscal policy documents are unofficial and still under review.

The Finance Minister, Wale Edun had on Tuesday presented a draft copy of the Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan, (ASAP) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. However, the document revealed that the federal government anticipated that subsidy will swallow the sum of N5.4trillion in 2024 which indicate a whopping sum of N1.8trillion higher than the amount spent on subsidy last year.

Mr. Onanuga urged the media and general public to ignore the report as he reiterated that fuel subsidy is gone for good.

“Inflation Reduction and Price Stability Order 2024,” has been mistakenly presented as an executive order signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The other, a draft document named “Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP),” is merely a proposal still under review,” the statement revealed.