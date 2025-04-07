Gov. Buni and the Burden of Leadership, By Yusuf Ali

Leadership, at its core, is the ability to inspire trust, take responsibility, and deliver results in the face of competing demands. For Governor Mai Mala Buni, CON, the last six years have not only tested his leadership mettle but have also defined him as one of Nigeria’s most dependable public servants. In both state and national assignments, Buni has borne the burden of leadership with grace, loyalty, and results.

When the people of Yobe State entrusted him with their mandate in 2019, they placed their hopes in a man they believed could move the state forward. Little did they know that they were also loaning the country a leader who would be called upon time and again to stabilize and strengthen the fabric of Nigeria’s democracy.

Shortly after assuming office, Governor Buni was called to national duty by the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His mission was clear but daunting: unify party ranks and rally support for the emergence of Ahmed Lawan as President of the Senate and Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives. He delivered—quietly, effectively, and without drama.

But the party needed more. In 2020, when the APC was facing internal crises that threatened its future, Buni was once again handed the burden of leadership—this time as the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

It was a bold choice, and it paid off. Governor Buni worked tirelessly to restore internal cohesion, reconcile aggrieved members, and rebuild confidence in the party machinery. His efforts culminated in a successful national convention that repositioned the APC for future victories.

Now, in 2025, the national call has not stopped. At the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum meeting, Buni was chosen as Chairman, in recognition of his diplomatic skill and understanding of regional security dynamics.

Just weeks later, the APC NEC once again entrusted him with another sensitive task—this time as Chairman of the 7-man Committee for the Expansion of the National Executive Committee—a key step toward strengthening the party’s internal democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yet, despite the national responsibilities and weighty assignments, Governor Mai Mala Buni has not lost sight of his commitment to the people of Yobe State.

From the rehabilitation of schools and healthcare centres, to massive road construction projects, youth empowerment programs, housing initiatives, and security reforms, Buni has ensured that his campaign promises are not abandoned for national politics.

In fact, the pace of infrastructural development across the state speaks louder than words. Yobe is witnessing transformation, one project at a time.

Indeed, the people of Yobe should be proud. Their governor is not just serving them; he is serving the nation—with distinction. And through it all, he remains humble, focused, and unshaken.

In Governor Buni, Nigeria has found a steady hand, a strategic mind, and a bridge-builder. And Yobe has, in him, a leader whose footprints are etched not only on the sands of the Sahel but on the pages of Nigerian political history.

Yusuf Ali

Senior Special Assistant

Digital and Strategic Communications.