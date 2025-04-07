10m kilogrammes of illicit drugs seized, 57,792 suspects arrested- NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it seized more than 10 million kilogrammes of various illicit drugs between 2021 and 2024,

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it seized more than 10 million kilogrammes of various illicit drugs between 2021 and 2024, with 57,792 suspects arrested during the same period.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa disclosed this during the signing of the partnership agreement with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

In a statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi in Abuja, Marwa said that in the past decade, Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have maintained a strong partnership in combating drug trafficking.

This, he said, was particularly through intelligence sharing and joint enforcement efforts.

“As a result, in the last four years, we have made over 57,792 arrests, including 65 drug barons, leading to the seizure of more than 10 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs.

“We have also recorded the conviction of over 10,572 offenders while a total of 22, 047 drug users have been treated and rehabilitated across our 33 treatment centres during the same period,” Marwa said.

The NDLEA boss, however, acknowledged how past collaboration between both nations had resulted in numerous arrests and drug seizures.

“Over the past 18 years, Nigerian airports have recorded multiple drug-related arrests on outbound flights to Saudi Arabia.

“At Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), and Murtala Muhammed International (MMIA), a total of 44 suspects were apprehended across 35 cases involving departing flights.

“Between November 12, 2007 and January 15, 2025, these operations led to the seizure of 37.6kg of cocaine, along with other prohibited substances.

“Saudi authorities have also provided intelligence leading to significant seizures, including the interception of 74.12kg of Captagon opioids at Apapa Port, Lagos, in September 2021.

“The shipment, originating from Syria, was under surveillance for five months before NDLEA seized it, marking the first known Captagon bust in Africa,”he said.

Similarly, Marwa said that Saudi authorities have played a key role in joint investigations involving Nigerians apprehended for drug trafficking.

“In August 2023, after the arrest of Zulaihat Adam, Binta Nasidi, and Rashidat Abdullahi in Jeddah, the NDLEA swiftly traced and detained their accomplices in Nigeria.

“This also led to us dismantling the network that facilitated the operation”, he added.(NAN)