Charcoal seller docked for allegedly swindling customer of N4m

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

A 25-year-old charcoal seller, Victor Olasunkanmi, was on Monday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan for allegedly swindling his customer of N4 million.

The police charged Olasunkanmi with conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibrahim told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 9, 2024, at Otu in Oyo State.

He said the defendant and others at large, obtained the money from one Amos Ayeni with a promise to supply him charcoal worth but failed to do so.

He said the defendant rather converted the money to his personal use.

According to Ibrahim, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

He held that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant and adjourned the case until May 5, for hearing. (NAN(www.nannews.ng)