PDP governors mourn demise of Pa Olunloyo

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State, particularly the Olunloyo family, over the demise of former governor of the state, Dr Victor Olunloyo.

The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, stated this in a statement by the forum Director-General, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, on Monday in Abuja.

Olunloyo, who governed Oyo State between October 1983 and December 1983 died at 89, on Saturday, few days to his 90th birthday on April 14.

Mohammed said that the forum was saddened by the demise of the deceased, who he described as a “complete gentleman; an exceptional sage, iconic patriot, a devoted elder statesman and devout Christian.

The forum noted that Olunloyo dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of his people and the good of humanity at large; aside being a strong voice for the South West region.

“The late mathematician, engineer and renowned technocrat will be greatly missed by the people and government of Oyo and Kwara States, and the country at large.

“He will also be missed by the entire academic community, especially when the great legacies he laid during his time as the Pioneer Rector, Ibadan Polytechnic and founding Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, where he helped establish strong academic and administrative foundations.

“Even as his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory are remembered.

“As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” Mohammed said.

He said that with the passage of the Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Oyo State has lost a treasure of inestimable value, a nationalist par excellence.

The chairman of the forum also described the deceased as a “distinguished patriot, who unrelentingly dedicated his whole life to the selfless service of the people.

Mohammed, however, said that the forum was consoled by the fact that the government had immortalise Pa Olunloyo in his lifetime.

He added that the forum was also happy that Pa Olunloyo was present to witness the moment when the Ibadan Airport Road and the Leisure Park on the axis were named after him in recognition of his service to the state.

He prayed that the Almighty God accept the soul of the departed and comfort those left to mourn him. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)