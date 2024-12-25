Maiden media chat: Tinubu showed brilliance, composure — Okupe

A former presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, on Wednesday commended President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating brilliance, composure and a good grasp of national issues during his maiden media chat

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A former presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, on Wednesday commended President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating brilliance, composure and a good grasp of national issues during his maiden media chat

Okupe commended Tinubu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He was reacting to Tinubu’s first Presidential Media Chat on Monday night, marking a significant moment in his administration’s engagement with Nigerians.

The broadcast transmitted on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), was a comprehensive dialogue on national issues .

“Kudos to the President’s media team on the first Presidential Media Chat.

President Tinubu was bold, brilliant and showed brightness in expressivity

“This, I dare say, he is a damn good President. And I should know, I worked for two past Presidents,” Okupe said.

Recalled that Tinubu spoke to select journalists at his Lagos residence on Monday, in his first such media appearance since he assumed office about 18 months ago.

Topics discussed included subsidy removal, tax bills, economic reforms, size of governance and corruption. (NAN)