Lifting mining ban in Zamfara will boost economy- Group

The lifting of the five-year ban on mining activities in Zamfara would boost the economic diversification of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The lifting of the five-year ban on mining activities in Zamfara would boost the economic diversification of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The Tinubu Stakeholders Forum (TSF) TSF Chairman, Ahmad Sajoh, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja while commending the Federal Government for the development.

“This decisive action, as announced by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, marks a significant milestone in harnessing the economic potential of Nigeria’s vast mineral resources,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ban was imposed in 2019 to address escalating insecurity fuelled by illegal mining operations in the state.

Sajoh said that while the ban curbed some immediate threats, it created opportunities for unregulated exploitation, environmental degradation, and loss of national revenue.

He applauded the administration’s strategic approach in restoring security to Zamfara, which had now paved the lifting of the ban.

He noted that this underscored the administration’s commitment to addressing security challenges through intelligence-driven and coordinated military operations.

The TSF chairman said the neutralisation of notorious bandit commanders, including the once-dreaded Halilu Sububu, underscored the success of these efforts.

“Such advancements, in our view, demonstrate the administration’s resolve to ensure the safety of lives and properties while promoting economic growth.

“Zamfara’s abundant mineral deposits, including gold, lithium, and copper, present a golden opportunity to significantly boost Nigeria’s revenue.

“So, the resumption of mining activities is expected to create jobs, stimulate infrastructure development, and attract foreign investments.

“These developments align with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to drive inclusive economic development across the nation,” he said.

Sajoh emphasised the importance of robust regulations and oversight to ensure environmental sustainability and social equity.

He also urged the authorities to ensure that mining operations prioritise the welfare of local communities as well as their active participation.

He called on stakeholders to uphold best practices and work towards sustainable development for the mining sector began to reclaim its role as a key contributor to national prosperity.

“Together, we can ensure that this new chapter in Zamfara’s mining history translates into tangible benefits for Nigerians,” the TSF chairman said.

He urged stakeholders to continue their collaboration with the government to combat misinformation and support the sector’s reforms.(NAN)