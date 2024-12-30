Tinubu endorses establishment of federal university in Southern Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna.

The information is in a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha,

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna.

The information is in a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Spokesperson of Vice-President Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Monday.

Nkwocha stated that Shettima made this known when he paid a condolence visit to Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

The Kukah family lost Yohanna Kukah, the Agwom Akulu of Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The vice-president also revealed that there are ongoing discussions to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

He added that “with Sen. Katung and members of the House of Representatives, we have reached out to President Bola Tinubu, and

he has consented to the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna.”

Shettima emphasised the commitment of the president to the development of Southern Kaduna, citing the appointment of Gen. Christopher

Musa as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as evidence of attention to the security needs of the region.

“Be rest assured that President Tinubu has the people of Kaduna and the people of Southern Kaduna at heart,” he stated.

Shettima also commended Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State “for his inclusive governance approach, as government is about linking all component

parts to have a sense of belonging.”

He assured that the Federal Government would work with the state government to ensure development reaches Southern Kaduna, particularly in road infrastructure.

Earlier, Kukah expressed gratitude to the vice-president on behalf of the family over the visit, saying “I want to thank you on behalf of this family. Thank you for being with us.

“You can see the nature of the place in which we live. It took you around three and half hours to get here. The road is largely broken.

“I know you will remain a friend of this Ikulu nation and a friend of this community. We are honoured to have you.” (NAN)