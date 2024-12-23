Legislator empowers constituents, urges them to give the credit to Gov. Mbah

The Member Representing Igbo-Eze North Constituency 1 at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Ejike Eze, has empowered members of his constituency with motorcycles, tricycle, food grinding machines and university scholarship as part of fulfillment of his election campaign promises.

Speaking at his residence on Sunday in Okata Ozzi, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the State, Eze, who is the Chief Whip of the Enugu State House of Assembly urged the beneficiaries and other members of the constituency to give credit of his empowerment and achievements so far recorded to Governor Peter Mbah who provided them with conducive environment to operate.

“I am following the footsteps of my principal, Governor Mbah’s good performance in the state, whatever appreciation you have for me should be redirected to the governor because he’s the one that provided us with good leadership and conducive environment for us to operate.

“The Governor’s quality leadership and human oriented governance in the state is the reason for Smart School, Healthcare Facilities, Road Constructions and other numerous projects going on in the state ,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that he decided to carry out the empowerment programme in fulfilment of his election campaign promises of giving the constituency effective and quality representation.

“My people have done their own parts by trusting me with their mandate to go and represent them in the Enugu State House of Assembly, it is now my turn to fulfill my promises to them with quality and effective representation which this empowerment is one of it.

“Today, to the glory of God, I am giving out 10 brand new motorcycles to beneficiaries with each person from the 10 political wards under the constituency, the same is also applicable to the 10 university scholarship to one person in each of the political wards with extra two candidates nominated by Enugu-ezike Diamond Club

“15 food grinding machines are for party women leaders and others five recommended women, the idea is to empower my constituents to be self-reliance and support their families,” he said.

Eze, also announced a surprised empowerment package of a tricycle to one Mr. Omar Vincent, whom he said that his loyalty, support and service to him at no cost are second to non and unconditional.

He urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment to made judicious use of the empowerments.

“I warn those that benefited from the motorcycle not to resell it or give it out for hire purchase, because the essence of giving it to them is to help them feed themselves and their families as well as help people around them.

“I will keep eyes on all of you, and we will reward any of you who demonstrates hard work and show evidence of utilizing this opportunity with another motorcycle by this time next year,” he said.

Speaking, Hon, Dr. Kelechi Ameh, a PDP Chieftain in Igbo-Eze North, who gave over ome million naira to the beneficiaries of the motorcycle and tricycle to enable them fuel their motorcycles and tricycle, noted that the gesture was in support of the honorable member who who is empowering members of the constituency.

Ameh assured that the constituency would continue to give the honorable member as well as the administration of Governor Peter Mbah their maximum support.

Mr. Ayogu Abah, from Ozzi ward 7, speaking with newsmen on behalf of other beneficiaries of the empowerment programme, expressed joy for benefiting from the empowerment items and pledged they would make judicious use of them.

“I promised on behalf of other beneficiaries that we will make judicious use of these empowerment items and will continue to pray and support Hon. Eze, as well as remain patriotic to the the administration of Governor Peter Mbah,” he said.

Hon. Clifford Obe, member, representing Igbo-Eze North Constituency II in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Onah, representing Udenu Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, HRH, Igwe Cyril Ayogu, Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Council of Traditional Rulers,

Hon. Ejike Itodo, former Igbo-Eze North Council Chairman, were among dignitaries present during the event.