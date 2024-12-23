2000 FCT residents get free medical services

No fewer than 2000 residents of Jiwa community in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Kaida Tsoho in Gwagwalada area council in the Federal Capital Territory, have benefited

By Angela Atabo

No fewer than 2000 residents of Jiwa community in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Kaida Tsoho in Gwagwalada area council in the Federal Capital Territory, have benefited from free medical services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report the free medical outreach was provided by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in partnership with Al-Tabib Pharmaceutical Limited.

Speaking at the event, on Monday in Jiwa, Dr Ruqayya Wamakko, Acting Executive Secretary of the FCT Primary Health Care Board, Health Services and Environment Secretariat , FCTA, said the outreach aimed at touching the lives of people in rural communities.

Wamakko said the medical services were brought closer to serve the less privileged especially women and children.

“As we all know, there is shortage of manpower particularly in the health sector, because people are leaving the country for greener pastures, retiring, also dying.

“While we are expecting employment to be done in this sector by the federal government, the FCT residents should take the advantage of this free services brought closer to their doors.

“Children, women, youth, including people with disabilities, elderly people, should come out in their numbers to access the free medical treatment,’’he said,

Wamakko said that health cases beyond the outreach would be referred to secondary facility for further treatment.

Also speaking, Dr. Udeh Sylvester, Deputy Director and State Coordinator, NPHCDA, North Central Zone, said the agency gave Al Tabib the platform to render the free health care services to the communities.

Sylvester said there were lots to gain from the outreach because the area councils and wards were in need of healthcare services.

He underscored the need for collaboration with independent organisations like Al Tabib, public owned NGOs and foundations to extend additional free medical services to communities

Dr Emeka Udezue, Senior Medical Consultant, Al Tabib Pharmaceutical Ltd., said the outreach, backed by the NPHCDA was designed to touch the lives of people by giving them good health treatment.

Udezue also stressed the need for the private sector to intervene in health delivery because the government could not do it all alone.

“Our target is 2,000 people and we have a laboratory desk where we carry out tests,’’ he said.

Tony Eleme Project Manager Al Tabib said the medical outreach is one of the organisation’s core intervention services under its annual corporate social responsibility.

“Jiwa was taken because we did some level of research and we discovered that it is one of the rural areas in Abuja where there are healthcare service challenges.

“A lot of them here cannot afford the cost of medical services and we decided to identify with them to bring it to their door steps,’’ he said

A beneficiary, Maimunatu Ahmed thanked the organisers for the outreach, the drugs and other materials given to them.

Another beneficiary, Mr Salisu Mohammed, 67, said it was the first time he was experiencing a free medical services in the community.

“I am very grateful. I was checked and given medication; I pray that God will bless all of you that provide the services,’’ he said. (NAN)