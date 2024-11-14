Lagbaja’s remains arrive Abuja

The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, arrived in Abuja on Thursday, Nov. 14, in preparation for his final burial.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

His body arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 12:16 p.m.

The funeral services will commence on Thursday with a Service of Songs at the Army Headquarters Garrison Parade Ground, Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja.

The funeral service is slated for Friday at the National Christian Centre, followed by an interment at the military cemetery.

Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja died on Nov. 5 in Lagos after a brief illness, according to an official statement.(NAN)