Breaking: NNPC Ltd. records 1.8mbpd crude oil production

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) says it has achieved 1.8 million barrels per day crude production following continuous dislodgement of pipeline vandals and crude oil thieves.

Mr Lawal Musa, Chief Production War Room Officer, NNPC Ltd., said this on Thursday in Abuja during a briefing on NNPC Ltd. production.

Musa, who is also the Senior Business Advisor to Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Ltd., said that the achievement was based on the collaboration between the leadership of NNPC, stakeholders and security agencies.

“We achieved this because of the clear mandate by President Bola Tinubu to ramp up crude oil production in the country,” Musa said. (NAN)