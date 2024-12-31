Kogi governor signs N582.4bn budget into law

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has signed the state’s 2025 budget appropriation bill of N582,404,119.489 into law.

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has signed the state’s 2025 budget appropriation bill of N582,404,119.489 into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the signing ceremony was held on Monday at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja.

Speaking to NAN, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said the signing would pave the way for the implementation of the state’s budget in 2025.

According to him, the budget aims to stimulate job creation, infrastructure development, food security, and workers’ welfare, among others.

“The 2025 budget estimates, totaling N582,404,119.489, represent a 43.34 per cent increase over the revised 2024 budget of N406,321,130,013.

“The budget is expected to address key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic development,” he said.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill for the governor’s assent, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Aliyu Umar, appealed to the governor to spread its implementation to all the state constituencies for enhanced development.

“By signing the appropriation bill into law, Gov. Ododo has demonstrated his commitment to shaping the financial future of Kogi State.

“The move is expected to have a positive impact on the state’s economy and the lives of the residents,” the speaker said. (NAN)