Zulum inaugurates remodeled state-own hotel in Maiduguri

By Hamza Suleiman

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday inaugurated the remodelled Borno State Hotel in Maiduguri.

The remodelled hotel features a blend of modern design and traditional Borno architecture.

It now boasts of state-of-the-art facilities, such as a conference hall, luxurious suites, and a restaurant offering local and international cuisines.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Zulum said the project aimed to foster economic growth, create job opportunities for youths, and generate revenue for the state.

“The State Hotel has been rehabilitated very well. My administration is working towards investment that can sustain the state even without federal allocation.

“One way we can achieve this is by reviving our moribund institutions, and this hotel is one of them,” he said.

Zulum also announced the commencement of the reconstruction of the Maiduguri International Hotel, also owned by the State Government.

According to him, we shall diversify our investments to ensure we earn revenue aside from the normal statutory allocation from the federation account.

“Within the remaining time of this administration, we will invest in sectors that yield more dividends to the government,”.

The governor warned the hotel management against rendering services to government officials and politicians without payment, emphasizing that all services must be accounted for to ensure sustenance.

NAN reports that the project is part of Zulum’s broader efforts to revitalize the state’s economy and provide lasting development for the people of Borno.(NAN)