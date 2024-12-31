Okpebholo congratulates Tinubu, NNPCL on Warri refinery rest

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and NNPC Ltd. for restarting the 125,000 barrels per day Warri Refinery.

In a statement on Tuesday in Benin, Okpebholo expressed excitement over the Warri refinery’s restoration, calling it a significant milestone for Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

He added that the restart of the refinery is a monumental achievement for Nigeria’s energy sector and a step towards greater national development.

He praised President Tinubu’s reforms in the petroleum sector, noting the positive impact on the economy and urging Nigerians to support the ongoing changes.

Okpebholo highlighted the importance of the Warri, Port Harcourt, and Dangote refineries working together, adding that they signaled a promising future for Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

He joined other Nigerians in congratulating President Tinubu and NNPCL’s Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari for reviving the Warri refinery.

“For me, this is certainly a New Year gift to Nigerians. Edo will continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government to make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa,” he said. (NAN)