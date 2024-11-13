Kebbi HoS cracks down on truancy, lateness 

By Ibrahim Bello

Kebbi Government has renewed its warning to civil servants against absenteeism and lateness to work or face repercussions.

The Head of Service, Alhaji Malami Muhammad-Shekare, gave the warning while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhammad-Shekare, inspected offices, ministries and departments, to assess compliance with the reporting time-check of 8: 00.am by workers.

Speaking to Journalists at the State Secretariat, Gwadangaji, Muhammad-Shekare, lamented the dismal and poor presence of workers at their duty posts, with only a handful on ground, hours after the official reporting time of 8.00.am.

“Gov. Nasir Idris has fulfilled all his promises to civil servants; he has begun payment of the new minimum wage. He has paid all inherited liabilities of gratuities, pensions, leave grants and other emoluments.

“Our governor has remained worker-friendly as he has massively improved the welfare and well-being of civil servants, payment of salaries and pensions are on a steady course.

“The governor has constructed new modern Secretariat Complex for conducive working atmosphere.

“What now remains is reciprocation by the civil servants, and this goodness and benevolence are indebtedness that must be repaid,” he said.

Muhammad-Shekare explained that the office of the Head of Service would ultimately issue out a memo warning workers to come to work always, to be punctual and ensure they close on schedule.

“The government will no longer condone laxity, lukewarm attitude to work and indifference to ethics, rules and regulations of the service.

“There will be repercussions for laziness, lateness, redundancy and indolence to service delivery from any civil servant,” he warned.

Muhammad-Shekare further cautioned ministries and departments to maintain clean environment of their premises and offices.

He lamented that some desktops were covered with dust during his assessment visit.

NAN reports that in the course of the inspection tour, only five Permanent Secretaries were on their seats out of the 28 ministries in the state.

They comprised those of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Digital Economy, Lands and Housing , Finance as well as Justice.

The HoS was accompanied on the visit by some of the permanent secretaries in the Cabinet Office. (NAN