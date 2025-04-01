Coalition hails Dauda for implementing N70,000 minimum wage in Zamfara

The Coalition of Rescue Support Groups in Zamfara has commended Gov. Dauda Lawal for implementing the ₦70,000 new national minimum wage in the state.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The coalition’s Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Rufai Gusau, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gusau said that the payment of minimum wage in the state was a testament to the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare and building a transparent, efficient and fair civil service.

According to him, the new minimum wage will bring greater financial stability, improved service delivery and better standard of living to all government employees.

He also applauded Lawal for taking a bold step in cleansing the civil service payroll of fraudulent practices, ensuring that hardworking and genuine employees were recognised and rewarded.

“Today, Zamfara has 28,273 workers verified and cleared, while 2,363 ghost workers, who were illegally receiving a total of ₦193,642,097.19 monthly, have been removed from the payroll.

“This has saved the state the sum of ₦200 million that will now be deployed to make Zamfara great and prosperous again.

“Indeed, the governor’s “Rescue Mission” campaign, now government slogan, is an eloquent testimony to his political sagacity and administrative acumen in salvaging Zamfara from political hirelings and reactionary forces that have impeded its development.

“With improved security and economic activities, Zamfara people now enjoy dividends of democracy and good governance. This is what democracy is all about,” he said.

Gusau said that the group had passed a vote of confidence in the governor, considering his pragmatic, progressive, resourceful and purposeful leadership in the state.

He urged citizens to continue to support the Lawal-led administration in fostering unity, security, prosperity and infrastructural development in the state.

“We further urge all workers, union leaders, opposition parties and the good people of Zamfara to stand with the government in this unprecedented journey of reform, progress, development and advancement.

“It is a new dawn and a better future for the good people of Zamfara,” the coalition’s coordinator said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)