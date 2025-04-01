Deputy Speaker, Kalu Names Hart as New Chief of Staff

By Yemi Itodo

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has announced the appointment of Sam Ifeanyi Hart, Esq. as his new Chief of Staff (CoS).

Hart replaces Hon. Toby Okechukwu who was recently appointed Executive Director, Projects of the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Prior to his appointment, Hart served as Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker on Public Affairs and has an extensive background in training and consultancy.

Hart also previously served as Director-General, Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency from 2019 to 2023 after occupying other appointive positions.

He was also a member of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies

(NIPSS), Kuru where he attended the Senior Executive Course 45, serving as Course Secretary-General.

He has also served on the Boards of several corporate and non-governmental entities.

Hart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, with a distinguished career spanning law, leadership, and public service.

A lifelong learner, he holds multiple academic qualifications, including a Master’s Degree in Environmental Law (LLM) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) from Abia State University.

The new Chief of Staff is also currently pursuing a Doctorate Degree in Law.

A seasoned professional, Hart has attended prestigious institutions, including the GOTNI Leadership Centre, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), and the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG).

He is also a member of several professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria (M.IoD), Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (ACIArb), and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

As Chief of Staff, Hart will provide strategic guidance and support to the Deputy Speaker legislative activities, leveraging his expertise to drive policy initiatives and promote good governance.