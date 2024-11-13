Sule distributes 40 vehicles, 30 tractors in Nasarawa State

Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Wednesday in Lafia, distributed 40 assorted vehicles to security agencies, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and government Ministries

By Sunday John

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Wednesday in Lafia, distributed 40 assorted vehicles to security agencies, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and government Ministries, Department and Agencies.

Sule said that the gesture was part of the state government’s sustained support to security agencies to strengthen their capacities for better service delivery.

The vehicles comprised of Four Jac Pickups vans, 10 Toyota Hilux vans, 10 Peugeot vans, four 308 Peugeots cars, two 18-seater buses, one 32-seater bus, two Toyota Camry salon cars, five Sharon mini space vans, a towing truck and an ambulance.

The governor also distributed 10 power bikes and 15 Bajaj motorcycles to the security agencies to enable them to combat the security challenges in the hard-to-reach terrains and hinterlands in the state.

According to him, security is one of the topmost priorities of his administration, which is why he has continued to distribute vehicles to the security agencies in addition to other logistics support.

Sule said that the 30 tractors being distributed was as part of efforts to support mechanised agriculture to boost food production in the state.

He noted that since assumption of office, his administration had distributed 149 vehicles and motorcycles to security agencies and other bodies.

“The distribution of these vehicles will further accelerate the realization of our administration’s vision and mission,” he said.

He therefore, appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the vehicles and motorcycles to consolidate on the strides made by the government in security and implementation of policies and programmes.

Reacting on behalf of the beneficiaries, Salihu Mohammed-Alkali, NUJ Chairman in the state expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture.

The NUJ Chairman said that the gesture would go a long way to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery. (NAN).