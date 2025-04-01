C’River 2027: APC foreclose automatic tickets for NASS members, others

reports that this formed  part of the decision reached at the party’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Calabar on Tuesday.

In the meeting, presided over by the state Chairman, Alphonsus Ogar,

In the meeting, presided over by the state Chairman, Alphonsus Ogar, the party commended the development strides of the governor.

It also lauded members of the national assembly for their bold and courageous support for  President Bola Tinubu, on the declaration of  State of Emergency in Rivers.

Ogar expressed the party’s readiness for the 2027 general elections in Cross River.

The party  enjoined all  its elected representatives,  from councilors  to senate, including aspirants of   subsequent elections to return to their constituents to seek their blessings and support.

“This is because there is no automatic ticket for anyone except for the governor and his deputy.” (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

