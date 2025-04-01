Edo killings barbaric, says Reps minority caucus

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the killings of 16 persons in Edo, describing it as barbaric.

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the killings of 16 persons in Edo, describing it as barbaric.

The caucus, in a statement jointly signed by the Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, Minority Whip, Rep. Ali Isa and Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Aliyu. Madaki, in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed shock and grief over the incident.

“We find such brutal killings of innocent Nigerians in any part of the country by lawless mobs very reprehensible.

“If allowed to fester without being put in check by responsible organs of the Federal Government, such actions could threaten the peace and unity of the country,” the statement said.

The caucus urged Nigerians against resorting to such jungle attacks on their fellow citizens, but to always employ the services of lawful authorities whenever they noticed any issue of concern.

“Nigeria is a nation under the rule of laws, with viable law enforcement agencies that are always available to partner with every Nigerian to assuage their concerns,” it said.

The lawmakers called on President Bola Tinubu to direct security agencies to investigate the matter and bring all those involved in the killings to book in order to prevent its reoccurrence.

They also called for payment of adequate compensation to the families of the victims.

The caucus called on Nigerians to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding, while allowing the federal and state governments to get to the root of the matter, in the interest of justice and peace.

“We express our sincere sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims.

“We assure them and all Nigerians that the minority caucus of the house of representatives will remain eternally vigilant until justice is done on this matter,” the caucus said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)