Sallah: Katsina Assembly Speaker admonishes Muslims to uphold fasting sacrifices

The Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Alh. Nasir Yahaya-Daura, has urged Muslims to uphold the lessons of self-discipline, piety, sacrifice, learned during the fasting period.

By Abbas Bamalli

The Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Alh. Nasir Yahaya-Daura, has urged Muslims to uphold the lessons of self-discipline, piety, sacrifice, learned during the fasting period.

Yahaya-Daura gave the advice in a Sallah message, issued to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Malam Aminu Magaji, in Katsina on Tuesday.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, let us reflect on the virtues of Ramadan, that’s patience, generosity, devotion, and allow these to guide our daily lives beyond this holy period,” he advised.

The speaker encouraged Muslims to extend acts of charity and kindness to the less privileged, which reinforce the spirit of love and communal harmony that defined Eid celebrations.

He called on residents across the 34 local government areas of the state to continue praying for peace, unity, and progress.

Yahaya-Daura also urged them to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive of security agencies, by providing timely and useful information to curb criminal activities.

He expressed confidence in the efforts of the government at all levels, to tackle security challenges, including banditry and other criminal activities.

The speaker lauded Gov. Dikko Radda, for his unwavering commitment to securing the state and improving the welfare of its citizens.

He prayed for Allah’s blessings, protection, and prosperity upon the people of the state and Nigeria as a whole, wishing everyone a joyous and peaceful Sallah celebrations. (NAN)