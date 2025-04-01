Eid-el-fitr: PDP governors’ forum calls for peaceful coexistence

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has called on Nigerians to continue to live together in peace and harmony.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The forum Chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, made the call in his Sallah message, issued by the forum’s Director-General, Emmanuel Agbo, on Monday in Abuja.

Mohammed urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and support for the leaders.

He also urged them to continue to pray for the peace, security and unity of the country.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, which signified the completion of a month-long Ramadan fast.

The governor advised them to continue to reflect on the lessons of tolerance, love and sacrifice that the period represented.

“The forum felicitates with Muslims from across the world on the dawn of another Eid-el-fitr.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah would accept our worship and keep us all alive and healthy to witness many more.

“Though the Ramadan season is over, we urge all Muslim faithful to continue to practice the lessons taught in the Holy Month.

“We must remain pious and close to Allah and deny ourselves in total submission to His will,” he said

Mohammed said that as one of the key pillars of Islam, the Ramadan was important for developing the virtues of self-renunciation in every true Muslim.(NAN)