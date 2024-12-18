Kano govt unveils anti-corruption fight initiatives

The Kano state government says it has initiated viable programmes to strengthen its anti-corruption fight and governance framework.

By Ramatu Garba

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, stated this during the commemoration of the 21st International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Day Symposium, on Tuesday in Kano.

The event was organised by Kano State Public Complaint Commission and Anti-Corruption(PCACC) in collaboration with International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) and Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC).

The theme of the event is: ”Uniting With Youths Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity”.

He announced the establishment of the Kano Integrated Governan

ce Accountability System, which would be used by civil servants and the 44 local government councils via its e-portal in the award of contracts, to ensure transparency and good governance.

Kabir-Yusuf said the state has developed a Central Criminal Register Software, a revolutionary tool to enhance the criminal justice system, ensuring swift, fair justice while combating corrupt practices.

The governor said that his administration also proposed an amendment to the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law, and working on the process of a Crime Bill, to ensure transparent management of recovered assets.’

According to him, the state government has initiated viable programmes to protect human rights and eradicate Gender Based Violence (GBV), adding that human rights protection was central to his administration’s agenda towards achieving a just and equitable society.

“The theme of the event reflects our commitment to transparency, accountability and inclusion.

“We are determined to block systemic leakages, investigate corruption and ensure value for public funds,” he said.

While commending the PCACC, EFCC, ICPC, National Human Rights Commission, and other development partners for their support, Kabir-Yusuf urged them to redouble efforts towards ending corruption.

Mr Muhyi Magaji-Rimingado, Chairman of the commission, said the exercise was designed to create awareness and rid the society of corrupt practices.

He said the commission would not relent in the ongoing fight against corruption in the state.

The Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa-Dederi, commended the governor for his support, and ensuring an enabling environment for the justice system.

“At the Ministry of Justice in Kano, we have an Anti-Corruption Unit. We can now investigate and prosecute corruption cases,” he said.

Also, Musa Adamu-Aliyu, Chairman of the ICPC, described the campaign against corruption as a daunting task that often fights back.

Represented by Ibrahim Garba-Kagara, ICPC Resident Commissioner in the state, Adamu-Aliyu identified lack of political will and awareness among Nigerians as the major obstacles to fighting corruption.

“Youths have a vital role to play because they have a long future ahead of them. They are the worst and most affected by the monster of corruption. The youths need to key in and take this fight as their own,” Adamu-Aliyu said.

The event was attended by students drawn from basic and post basic schools as well as and tertiary institutions in the state. (NAN)