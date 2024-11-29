Kaduna people are hospitable, highly supportive to corps members – Gov. Sani

Uba Sani of Kaduna State, says the people of his state are warmth, hospitable and highly supportive to corps members.

By Sani Idris

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, says the people of his state are warmth, hospitable and highly supportive to corps members.

Sani disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘C Stream I’, Orientation Course on Friday in Kaduna.

Sani, who was represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, described the corps members’ posting to Kaduna as the will of Almighty God and urged them to accept it in good faith.

He congratulated them for the successful completion of their various academic pursuit which qualified them to be mobilised for the one year mandatory national service.

The governor advised them to contribute their quota to national development by exhibiting high sense of commitment, dedication and active service towards bringing positive development to their places of primary assignment in particular, Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

Sani assured them that his administration would continue to do everything possible to ensure that their service year in Kaduna state was successful.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC in Kaduna, Mr Hassan Taura, said the batch C of corps members started arriving the orientation camp on Nov. 27.

He equally said that a total of 1,187 corps members comprising 528 males and 659 females have been registered at the opening ceremony.

Taura reminded the corps members that NYSC marked the beginning of a journey that was both rewarding and challenging, adding that it was a stage filled with opportunities for personal growth and meaningful impact on national development.

“Over the next three weeks, you will be engaged in a variety of activities aimed at fostering discipline, teamwork and resilience.

“You will participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training, which is designed to prepare you for economic and financial independence.

“Similarly, the orientation course will not only introduce you to Nigeria’s diverse cultures, but also instill in you the core values of unity and patriotism,” he said.

As the corps members go through the regimented and transformative experience, the state coordinator encouraged them to approach

every activity with open mind and willingness to learn.

He urged them to embrace the friendship they would make, stressing that it may become a lifelong connection and part of the foundation for a brighter future.

Taura also urged them to uphold the values of the scheme with integrity and respect and ensuring that they obey all camp rules and regulations throughout the orientation course. (NAN)