)Chief Ademola Odunade, the President a Customary Court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan, has advised intending couples to know their partners well before entering into marriage to reduce the rate of divorce.

Odunade gave the advice while delivering judgment in a divorce suit filed by a hair dresser, Bosede Aregbesola, on grounds that her estranged husband, Aina, was an armed robber.

The judge said that lack of understanding has made some couples to quit marriage after observing some behaviour of their spouse.

Odunade pronounced the six-year-old marriage dissolved and awarded custody of the only child to Aregbesola.

He ordered Aina to pay N5, 000 monthly as child support.

Earlier, Bosede in her testimony, said:”immediately hot pregnant, he was arrested, convicted and sentenced for armed robbery in Ondo.

”I waited until he completed his jail term, thinking that he would changed.

“However, I discovered that he still had his old ways,” she said.

She said that Aina refused to introduce her to his mother.

She also accused him of adultery threat to her life.

Aina, who claimed to be working with a Yoghurt company in Ibadan, opposed the suit.

He did not deny most of the allegations leveled against him.

He prayed the court to prevail on his wife to stay with him because she stood by him in his trying years.

“There is no woman like Bosede, she is everything to me. I never threatened her life. If my lord will grant

her request, please, give me an unhindered access to my child,” Aina said. (NAN)

