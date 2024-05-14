Senate adjourns plenary in honour of late Reps member, Dongonyaro

The Senate Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of a late member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Isa DogonYaro.

Dongonyaro, represented Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa state in the House of Representatives.

Senate resolution followed adoption of a motion for adjournment moved by Deputy leader of Senate, Sen. Lola Ashiru, (APC- Kwara South) and Seconded by Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Morro (PDP-Benue South).

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio said the adjournment was in line with tradition of National Assembly to pay last respect to colleagues who passed on.

Before the adjournment, Senate observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased.

Akpabio also condoled the House of Representatives, family of the deceased lawmaker, constituents, government and people of Jigawa state over the death of the lawmaker.

He said Dogonyaro was until his death, Vice Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control.

Therefore, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in observing the rule adjourned plenary to the next day, Wednesday May 15.

By Haruna Salami