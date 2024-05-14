Plateau Govt. partners NIPSS on creating digital opportunities for youths

The Plateau Government has entered into a partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS), to create digital opportunities for the state’s teeming youths.

The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Goselle Nanjul, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos, said the collaboration was aimed at unlocking the potential of the digital space for youth empowerment and educational revitalisation.

The Commissioner said the decision was made during a parley with senior officials from NIPSS, who were conducting research within the state.

He explained that the discussion was focussed on a comprehensive survey aimed at exploring the untapped opportunities within the digital realm, and how they could be harnessed to empower the youths and rejuvenate educational systems.

Nanjul, who highlighted some notable achievements of the ministry during the discussion, underscored the importance of embracing digital technologies as catalysts for socio-economic development.

He stressed the necessity for strategic collaboration between governmental bodies and institutions, to effectively harness the transformative power of the digital space.

According to him, the study will also unearth promising insights into the current landscape of digital adoption and its implications for youth empowerment and educational advancement.

”It aims to identify key areas of focus, including access to digital infrastructure, digital literacy programmes, and the development of innovative digital solutions tailored to the local context,“ he said.< He therefore, stressed that the collaboration between the ministry and NIPSS would be a significant milestone towards harnessing the transformative power of the digital space for youth empowerment, educational revitalisation and good governance in the state. (NAN)



By Zainab Oyekan