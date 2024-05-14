FG to promote adult literacy with 13 infrastructural projects

The Federal Government will be embarking on 13 new infrastructural projects at the National Mass Literacy and Adult Education Commission (NMEC), Kano Centre, through Public/Private Partnership (PPP).

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ engagement and sensitisation programme in Abuja on Tuesday.

Sununu said that the project would address the challenges of providing literacy education to adults across the country.

The stakeholders’ engagement is on the proposed Land Swap deal for the development of critical infrastructure in Kano State, to be delivered by Maslaha Homes.

Sununu said that it was unfortunate that Nigeria still had a significant number of adults who are either illiterate or have limited literacy skills.

According to him, this is a major challenge that hinders the nation’s overall development and progress.

“This is another milestone and progress in the ministry, and we will be having it with private public partnership, and this is also part of President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point agenda.

“Government cannot do it alone and everyone of us needs this as stakeholders to bring development and move the country forward.

“We have a regulation guiding us which we will use to ensure that the plots that have laid fallow over the years are put to best use in our time,” he said.

The minister said the 13 new infrastructural projects would include state-of- the-art classrooms, clinic, library, hostels, a lecture theatre and recreational facilities that were hitherto lacking.

He added that the projects would not only enhance learning at the centre, but also provide a conducive environment for entrepreneurship within the impacted corridor.

“The Kano Centre of the National Mass Literacy Centre plays a crucial role in addressing this challenge by providing literacy education to adults across the country.

“However, to effectively fulfil its mandate and reach more people, it is essential to have the necessary infrastructure and resources in place.

“This is where the proposed development of 13 critical infrastructures through land swap Public-Private Partnership comes into play.

“Through this innovative approach, we will be able to leverage the expertise, resources and capabilities of the private sector to create modern and functional learning facilities for the Centre,” Sununu said.

The Executive Secretary, NMEC, Prof. Simon Akpama, expressed confidence that collective efforts and sustained collaborations between the public and private sector would make significant impact on the lives of youths and adults.

Akpama said this initiative would also empower youths and adults to contribute their quota to national development. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi