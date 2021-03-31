Court remands man, 26 over alleged armed robbery

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on ordered a 26-year-old man, Sani Haruna, accused armed robbery,  to be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Haruna, who resides at Badarawa bus , Kaduna alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Hajara Dauda, did not take Haruna’s plea for want jurisdiction, but ordered the police to return the case file to the Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until April 17.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Sunday Baba, had told the court that Lydia Danladi of Malali, Kaduna, reported the matter at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Malali, on 2.

Baba said that on the same date at about 8.30p.m, the defendant and Babangida Abu now at , while armed knife trailed the complainant on foot Ungwan Sarki Junction to Ungwan Sarki traffic light stand.

He stated defendant and his accomplice the complainant at the traffic light stand a knife and stole her Infinix phone valued at N45,000 and cash sum of N50,000.

The prosecutor added defendant was arrested when the complainant raised an alarm while his accomplice ran away.

Baba noted offence contravened Sections 59 and 283 (1) (2) () of the Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

