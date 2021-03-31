A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered a 26-year-old man, Sani Haruna, accused of armed robbery, to be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Haruna, who resides at Badarawa bus stop, Kaduna with alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Hajara Dauda, did not take Haruna’s plea for want of jurisdiction, but ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until April 17.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Sunday Baba, had told the court that one Lydia Danladi of Malali, Kaduna, reported the matter at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Malali, on March 2.

Baba said that on the same date at about 8.30p.m, the defendant and one Babangida Abu now at large, while armed with knife trailed the complainant on foot from Ungwan Sarki Junction to Ungwan Sarki traffic light stand.

He stated that the defendant and his accomplice attacked the complainant at the traffic light stand with a knife and stole her Infinix phone valued at N45,000 and cash sum of N50,000.

The prosecutor added that the defendant was arrested when the complainant raised an alarm while his accomplice ran away.

Baba noted that the offence contravened Sections 59 and 283 (1) (2) (b) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

