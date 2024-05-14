Ekiti ‘ll be gateway for NNPP in S/West——Ayeni

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Chairman in Ekiti, Mr Ade Ayeni, says that the state will soon become the gateway for the party in the Southwest.

Ayeni said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said though the party was not popular in the Southwest presently,, he would work with other party stakeholders to make NNPP the party of choice in the region.

“In the Southwest, aside Oyo and Osun states, others are one -sided politically. I, therefore, want to call on Ekiti indigenes to stop being politically stereotyped , because alternative political parties could be better than what the people have been following.

“I know that the All Progressives Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are well known in this terrain, but I want to present NNPP as a better alternative.

“The party’s watchword is treating every Nigerian equally, irrespective of religious, tribal or ethnic background,’’ he said.

According to him ,the goal of the party is form a government that will implement people-oriented programmes and deliver projects that will impact lives

“NNPP is not coming to share cups of rice or money to people. We have come to empower the people with what will take them out of poverty.

“We have our of empowerment programmes that we are going to unveil when the time comes. I won’t be able to mention them to you because if we do, the opposition might steal the idea from us.

“But I can assure you that we are going to empower the people in ways that they will feel the impact”Ayeni said.

He called on the people to embrace NNPP ,saying it was the only political party with solid plans to create opportunities ,especially education opportunities, in Ekiti and the southwest in general.

Ayeni commended the leader of the party, Alhaji Rabiu Kwakwanso, a former Kano governor, for ensuring that the party penetrated other states apart from Kano ,where it is the ruling party.

“Our party has two Senators-Sen. Rufai Hanga and Sen. Kawu Sumaila -and 19 House of Reps members, 18 from Kano and one from Jigawa, with some lawmakers in the House of Assembly.

“With the Kwankwasiya foundation, which is an empowerment arm of the party,our leader believes that the best investment any politician can make is investment in the education of the people ,” he said. (NAN)

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro