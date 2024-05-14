Osun assembly appoints 3 deputy clerks

The Osun House of Assembly has presented letters of appointment to three newly appointed deputy clerks of the assembly.

The Speaker of the assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, made the presentations at plenary in Osogbo on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new deputy clerks are Laide Lawal, Raheem Sanusi and Muyiwa Ayeni, all from the Osun Service Commission.

Lawal was the Director of Information and Public Relations; Sanusi, the Director of Legislative Management, and Sanusi, the Director of Publications in the commission.

The speaker said the appointments followed the amendment of the Osun Civil Service Law, which accommodated additional deputy clerks to ease the workload on the clerk of the assembly.

The assembly’s clerk, Mr Simeon Amusan, appreciated the speaker for what he described as an unprecedented and historical event.

Amusan said the decision to have deputy clerks was set in motion a long time before now, hence it was long overdue.

Speaking on behalf of other appointees, Lawal appreciated the speaker and the management of the Osun Service Commission for elevating them to the “exalted position”.

He said they would consider the privilege a call for them to work harder and give more to the development of the assembly and its commission.

Lawal assured the assembly they would live up to expectations.

The assembly, thereafter, dissolved into Committee of the Whole for further discussion on the “Osun State Public/Political Office Holders Remuneration Package (Amendment No. 2) Bill 2024”. (NAN)

By Olajide Idowu