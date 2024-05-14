2 men docked over alleged illegal  possession of arms in Kaduna 

Two young men Usman Muhammad and Abdulahafeez Abubakar have been arraigned before an Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Tudun Wada, Kaduna, Kaduna State for alleged illegal possession of arms.

The prosecutor, Insp. Jamilu Umar said the two accused were arrested during an evening police patrol in Tudun Wada area where they were seen carrying cutlasses,sharp knives and sticks.

“When they were asked about the weapons, they said they went to town to cause unrest; they are suspected to be part of the sara suka boys disturbing the community,”he said

On their part, the two accused pleaded not guilty.

The Judge Malam Iliyasu Umar, granted them bail with N100,000 bail bond each and ordered them to present their biological parents, an elder or a close relation as surety

He adjourned the case to May 28 for the complainant to present witnesses.(NAN)

By Aisha Gambo