INEC charges CSOs to mobilise Nigerians for CRV in Edo, Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to help mobilise eligible Nigerians for the Continuous Voter Registration in Edo and Ondo.



INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this at the commission’s quarterly meeting with the CSOs on Tuesday in Abuja, preparation for the Edo and Ondo governorship election.

The commission had earlier announced the timetable for the resumption of CRV and distribution of uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) the two states.



‘’The CVR will hold simultaneously in the two states from May 27 to June 5, it will take place from 9a.m. to 3p.m., daily.

‘’This includes weekend and it is for new registrants and those who want to transfer their registration,’’ Yakubu said.



He said that the registration would hold in wards as well as INEC headquarters and local government offices.

“The commission therefore appeals to CSOs to join us in mobilising prospective registrants for the exercise, particularly on the need to register early and not wait until the deadline approaches when the registration centres will be inundated by eleventh hour registrants.



“In addition to the registration of voters, the commission will also make available the uncollected PVCs for collection during the CVR.

“In the coming days, the list of uncollected PVCs will be published in our offices in the two states and simultaneously uploaded to our website.

“We believe doing so will make it easier for voters to collect their PVCs. However, no PVCs will be collected by proxy.

“Registered voters should come in person to collect their cards. Again, we seek for the support of CSOs in encouraging voters to locate and pick up their PVCs as was done in the past,’’ he said.

Yakubu also urged the CSOs to monitor political parties’ campaigns in the states.

‘’INEC looks forward to receiving monitoring reports from the CSOs just like in the past,’’ he said.

He also reminded the CSOs of the need to submit their applications for observation of Edo election on time, with the required supporting documents and a realistic number of individual observers.

Yakubu said that INEC would not entertain requests outside the deadline for the receipt of applications from interested observer groups or process applications that did not meet the criteria.

“For emphasis, submission of reports from previous accreditation in the manner required by the commission is mandatory for continuous participation in election observation.

“Since our last meeting two months ago, many accredited observers have submitted their reports, but a few are yet to do so.

“We urge you to do the needful. Your reports are important for us in reviewing and improving our processes and procedures,’’ Yakubu said.

In his remarks, Dr Paddy Njoku, the President, International Institute for Leadership and Governance, pledged that the CSOs would work with INEC to conduct hitch-free election in the two states.

He commended INEC for its continued collaboration with CSOs in deepening the country’s electoral processes. (NAN

By Emmanuel Oloniruha