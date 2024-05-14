Enugu State says, is a leading destination in gaming tourism

Enugu State Government says the state is poised to show itself as the leading destination for gambling tourism in Nigeria during the forthcoming Gaming Conference in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu signed by Prince Arinze Arum, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission (ESGC).

Arum said the event organised by ESGC that would hold at the Amadeo Event Centre on June 27, 2024 would be an opportunity for the state to showcase how far it had gone in regulating and managing the gaming landscape.

“The theme of this event is ‘Exploring the Future of Gaming: Innovations and Collaborations’, reflecting a commitment to fostering growth and development within the industry”.

“This inaugural conference will bring together industry stakeholders to explore new opportunities and collaborations within the gaming sector.

“This conference will mark a pivotal moment for the gaming industry in Enugu State

” We believe that through strategic partnerships between casino operators and hospitality providers, we can unlock new avenues for growth and prosperity in Enugu State,”he said.

The Executive Secretary disclosed that, Dr Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State who would be the Special Guest of Honour, would highlight on intitiatives aimed at positioning Enugu State as a hub for gambling tourism..

He said that the conference would be more than discussing ideas but would take concrete steps towards making Enugu a premier destination for gaming enthusiasts.

“The event will provide participants with valuable insights into regulatory practices, market trends, and potential investment opportunities within the gaming sector.

“Participants will also have the unique opportunity to engage directly with Gov Mbah on his vision for promoting sustainable growth within the industry, with focus on collaboration and innovation.

“The conference will represent a significant milestone in advancing the state’s position as a key player in Nigeria’s growing gambling tourism market.

“By leveraging its regulatory prowess and creating fertile ground for partnership opportunities, ESGC is paving the way for a brighter future ahead for the commission.

Arum explained that ESGC was established under CAP 86 laws of Enugu State, as the legal regulator for all gaming/gambling/lotto activities within Enugu State,

“ESGC has a mandate to promoting responsible gaming practices and ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants,” Arum added