Atiku felicitates with Awujale, Adeleke

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar congratulates the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode and paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, respectively on their 90th and 64th birthday anniversary.

The congratulatory message to Awujale and Adeleke was contained in a press statement by the Atiku Media Office in Abuja on Monday.

According to Atiku, “the celebration of Awujale on his 90th birthday gives me great joy.

“Oba Adetona has remained a beacon of modesty and glamour in the way he carries on as the paramount ruler of Ijebu people, and it is not surprising how he is revered by not just the Ijebu people, but the entire Black race,” Atiku said.

He remarks further that, “I know firsthand through my friends and associates from Ijebuland that Oba Adetona has earned the love of his people in a manner that should set a standard for harmonious relationship between the crown and the people.

“It is on this note that I, on behalf of my entire family, pray that the Almighty Allah shall continue to grant long and good life to the Awujale,” Atiku is quoted to have said.

Similarly, Atiku remarks Governor Adeleke as setting an example for progressive governance in Osun State.

“On the celebration of your 64th birthday today, I must sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and rejoice with the people of Osun for the positive impacts that you have been able to make in being the torch bearer of progressive governance after many years of darkness.

“Your spirit of humility has been an asset which enables you to have free access to the feelings of the people,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President, who is also the Waziri of Adamawa also congratulates Governor Adeleke for his conferment with the traditional title of Asiwaju of Ede by the Timi of Ede Oba Muniru Adesola Lawal (Laminisa I).

Atiku notes that the choice of Governor Adeleke for the revered title is a testimonial to the character of Governor Adeleke as a foremost community leader.

“It is a title that fits perfectly with the personality of Governor Adeleke because, even as a party man in the Peoples Democratic Party, he is a leader who can be counted on for his unflinching commitment.”

Atiku prays that the Almighty shall continue to grant the governor long life and wisdom to do more in the promotion of good governance, not just in Osun State but the country and humanity in general.