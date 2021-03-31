A pro-Igbo group, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has established pioneer farm projects in Imo and Ebonyi states to boost cooperative farming in rural communities.

Mr Abia Onyike, the group’s Chairman, Bureau of Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Onyike said the farm projects were located in Ezinihite and Ahiazu in Mbaise Local Government area of Imo state and Oso-Edda in Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi respectively.

He noted that Prof. Uzodinma Nwachukwu, ADF’s President said the creation of the farms in the affected LGAs would serve as pilot schemes to mobilise youths to participate in cooperative farming.

“The agro-projects will encompass areas such as crop planting; piggery, fishery, ranching and feed mill, with technological inputs and modified agricultural mechanisation.”

He further stated that a nine-member Management Board had been inaugurated to drive the ADF agro-project and the propagation of its philosophy.

He disclosed that the board would be headed by Dr Patrick Chukwu, as Programme Director while Chief Chukwudi Iwuoha would serve as board Secretary.

Other members include Prof. Philip Ogbonna; Mr Max Ozoaka, Chief Abia Onyike, and Dr Onyi Gbujie. (NAN)

