IPI Nigeria announces sudden death of Treasurer, Rafatu Salami



The International Press Institute, Nigeria, says it is sad to announce the sudden death of its treasurer and erudite journalist, Hajiya Rafatu Salami.



In a statement released Friday in Abuja, signed by Secretary, Mallam Ahmed I. Shekarau, the organisation described the late Rafatu Salami as a journalist that made her mark in the profession and rose to the position of Assistant Director, Digital Media, at the Voice of Nigeria (VON).



According to the statement: “Rafatu was a compassionate woman who was always ready to give a helping hand to her colleagues with her wealth of experience gained over the years.



“She was an active unionist and team player which manifested in her as election as Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council (2015-2018), with her total commitment to the union’s duties and other activities relating to championing the cause of press freedom and responsible journalism in Nigeria”, it said.



The IPI secretary noted that her demise has created a vacuum in the journalism profession in Nigeria, stating that: “Rafatu died when her services were most needed by IPI Nigeria and the nation, having stamped her foot in the sands of time. She would be greatly missed by her colleagues, family and admirers”.



Rafatu was married with children and would be buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Apo District, after a funeral prayer at the Abuja National Mosque, Abuja.



In their tributes to their departed colleague, members of the IPI Nigeria board and congress have these to say:

“Hajia Rafatu Salami’s remarkable legacy, marked by her dedication to journalism, unwavering integrity, selflessness and compassion for humanity will be greatly missed”, Musikilu Mojeed, President, IPI Nigeria, said.



“Very sad! May Allah have mercy on her and give her family the fortitude to deal with the loss, Amin summa Amin”, Kadaria Ahmed, founder, Radio Now and member of the Board of Trustees of IPI Nigeria, lamented.

“Oh, no! This is so sad”, said Victoria Ibanga, publisher of The Next Edition.



“May Allah accept her returns and watch over all that she left behind. My condolences to all of us”, mourned Borokimi Abeke.

“Sad! May God rest her soul and forgive her shortcomings,” Geoffrey Ekenna said.



“This is saddening! She was full of life at the Conference, AGM and dinner. May Allah grant her Aljanah Fridaus”, — Tunde Oladunjoye.



“What a sad news! I am devastated. She was a pleasant, amiable personality. May her soul find eternal rest” — Folu Olamiti, publisher of Newspot, and member of the BoT of IPI Nigeria.



“Sad, but we can’t question Allah. May Allah grant her Aljanat Firdaus, Amen” — Danlami Nmodu, publisher of Newsdiary Online.



“May Allah have mercy on her and bless her family in her absence. Condolences to the IPI family” — Dr. Hameed Bello, chief operating officer of Peoples Daily.

“Hajiya Rafat was selfless. She loved to help others in need. The first time I met her in person was when she was energetically leading a fundraising campaign for the overseas treatment of a colleague. Her NUJ committee successfully raised the money and the fellow underwent a successful treatment. Upon his return to the country, he lived on for a few more years before he, eventually, died. Now, she too, has left us. Allah knows best.



May He grant her family the strength to bear the loss”, said Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President, Muhammadu Buhari.