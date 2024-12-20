Convocation: NBA President tasks education sector on technological innovation

Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has urged stakeholders in education sector in the country to embrace technological innovation in teaching and learning to enable products of the sector to compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

Osigwe made the call in Nsukka on Thursday, while delivering University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) 53rd Convocation Lecture titled “Harnessing Technological Innovations in Teaching and Learning: A Call To Transform Education In Nigeria”.

He said that technological innovations have continued to have an unparalleled impact on all facets of humanity and society, particularly on how we acquire, impart knowledge and exchange ideas in recent years.

“The future of education lies in our ability to harness technological innovations to transform teaching and learning. This is not merely a choice or an option; it is a necessity.

“Nigerian universities must rise to the challenge and embrace the change with courage and creativity for the best interest of our society.

“The technological innovations increasingly available have transformed how societies work, economies grow, and individuals learn,” he said

He said statistics available have shown that Nigerian students rank relatively low on global performance indices, a reflection of systemic issues.

” UNESCO report 2022 reveals only 18 per cent of Nigerian university graduates are considered employable by international standards, while over 50% of employers in Nigeria expressed dissatisfaction with graduates’ preparedness for the workplace.

“Therefore, integrating technology in teaching and learning can provide experiential learning opportunities. Since students engage with various technological innovation.

“They learn how theoretical ideas manifest in live experiments, particularly in subjects like science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and arts and crafts,” he said.

The NBA boss urged all and sundry to team up, work out modalities where effective application of science and innovation on the country’s education system would turn around the fortune of the nation.

“As we celebrate the achievements of the University of Nigeria, I urge all stakeholders, educators, policymakers, students, and captains of industry to work together to build a future where education empowers, technology transforms so that the country will thrive in education nationally and globally,’ he said.

Osigwe who is an alumnus of UNN expressed appreciation to the university management for finding him worthy to deliver the 53rd convocation lecture.

In a remark, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd) who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of UNN Governing Council said that, technological innovation is ruling the world and urged education sector in the country to embrace it in order to remain relivant globally.

Nwachukwu pledged that, the council under his watch would do everything within its capacity in ensuring that teaching and learning in UNN is driven by technological innovation

Earlier, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi, former Governor of Zamfara State who chaired the occasion commended UNN management for the topic of the convocation lecture.

Shinkafi who was elected governor in 2007, said embracing technological innovation in teaching and learning would not only moved education sector to the next level but would also equipped products of schools in the country in their choosen feilds.

“I commend UNN management for their thoughtfulness in choosing the topic for this convocation lecture.

“I also commend them for choosing the NBA President, a learned gentleman as the guest lecturer to do justice to the topic,

“I am overwhelmed and humbled for the premier university in the country to find me worthy to chair this prestigious event,”he said.

The highlight of the event was cutting of 53rd convocation lecture cake.