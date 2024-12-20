Reps commence investigation into alleged forceful retrenchment of CBN staff

Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, has urged all relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the house in its investigation on the alleged forceful retirement of no fewer than

Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, has urged all relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the house in its investigation on the alleged forceful retirement of no fewer than 1,000 staff members of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Abbas made the call at the opening of the hearing, organised by the ad hoc committee on the investigation of the termination and dismissal of the CBN staffers, in Abuja on Friday.

Abbas said that the stakeholders included: CBN, Federal Character Commission and Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, Abbas said that the focus was on the recent termination and dismissal of staffers and the subsequent payment of N50 billion severance package.

He said that the investigation was not merely procedural, but stemmed from the collective responsibility to uphold transparency, accountability and fairness among all arms of government and their agencies.

The speaker said that the committee had been tasked with the responsibility of examining several critical aspects of the matter, which included understanding the rationale behind the decision to lay off some staff members.

He said that the impacts of such a significant workforce reduction on the individuals, their families and the broader economy could not be overlooked by the parliament.

The lawmaker said that the committee would scrutinise the process through which the N50 billion severance package was determined.

According to him, transparency in such matters is key to maintaining public trust as well as ensuring the integrity of the institutions.

“I will like to express my gratitude to the representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, but who have failed to honour the invitation to participate in this hearing.

“I have looked through the room and have not seen a representative during the course of the introduction that came from the key institution in the subject matter of this investigation, that is the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“I am sure that invitation was extended to them. I’m wondering why they are not in this room on the request of the parliament.

“It is our intention that you cooperate with us because your cooperation is vital as we seek to uncover the facts, provide clarity to Nigerians and ultimately restore confidence in the integrity of government institutions.

“As we proceed with this investigative hearing, we urge that all the stakeholders appearing before the ad hoc committee comply with the provisions of Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria to enable us carry out our mandate.

“Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, accountability and the greater good of our nation,” he said.

Abbas expressed the hope that by the end of the year, all the controversies surrounding the CBN action would have been cleared, while ensuring that it aligned with the principles of fairness, equity and the rule of law.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Bello Kumo, pledged the committee’s commitment to carrying out the assignment diligently.

Kumo assured that the committee would discharge its responsibility with thoroughness, transparency and fairness.

“Our primary aim in this fact-finding mission is to ensure that we deliver our mandate as representatives of the silent majority and ensure that civil servants or the staff of CBN are not, in any way, short-changed.

“Our responsibility is to serve as an umpire, a very neutral and balanced umpire,” he said.

He, however, frowned at the absence of CBN officials, insisting that the committee would not hesitate to invoke the law against any stakeholder who failed to appear for the hearing. (NAN)