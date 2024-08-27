Insecurity: Security expert calls for review of strategy by military, police

By Yahaya Isah

Dr Hassan Sadique, a security expert has urged the military and other sister agencies to review their strategies in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other criminal activities in the country.

Sadique made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The security expert noted that it had become imperative for the security agencies to rejig their strategies if the country’s quest to tackle the menace would yield result.

“I want the military and especially the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to first of all review their strategies as they continue to confront the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the country.

“The review should not only be restricted to more acquisition of military hardware, but also in the area of intelligence gathering, non-kinetic approach and timely response to any kind of threat,” he said.

Sadique said there should also be a workable synergy between the military and other security agencies for successful operations.

He said that the security agencies were doing their best but that they needed to do more to bring the enemies of the state to book.

“Generally, we are not where we ought to be security wise but with more seriousness, dedication and hard work, we will get there in no distant time,” Sadique said.

He urged the Federal Government to constitute a committee of both retired and serving military personnel to develop a policy framework on how to achieve the desirable solution to the nation’s security challenges.

He also urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, prioritise the welfare of the security personnel, as well as training and retraining to motivate them for optimal performance.

“With all these on ground, I have no doubt that it will go a long way to address cases of compromise in the line of duty.

“It will also go a long way to serve as a morale booster to the personnel while discharging their legitimate responsibilities,” he said.

Sadique also urged the Federal Government to identify and prosecute alleged sponsors or financiers of terrorism in the country.

According to him, such development will go a long way in tackling the menace headlong.

He advised the government to address unemployment problems in the country to avoid restiveness, especially as youths formed about 65 per cent of the total population.

“That is why there are cases of ‘one chance’, kidnapping, terrorism among other social vices which have now become a lucrative business among the youths,’’ he said.

Another security expert, Dr Abdullahi Jabbi, commended Nigerian security personnel for the sacrifice they have made so far in the defence of the country, saying more can still be done for a better and safe country.

Jabbi urged the security agencies to prioritise intelligence gathering and timely response to any form of security threat as the enemies of the state were devising different tactics on a daily basis to unleash their evil plans.

“I want to advise our security personnel not to rely only on bombing of the nation’s enemies but to also emphasise non-kinetic approach in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other criminal activities.

“I also want to remind Nigerians that the military cannot do it alone; hence the input and support of everyone is necessary to enable them tackle the menace headlong,” he said.

The expert urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of importance, prioritise the welfare of the security personnel to encourage them to put in their best while discharging their duties.

“We all know that our military personnel are always the victims of circumstances, and a good number of them have lost their lives on the battlefield.

“Therefore, the Federal Government should as a matter of urgency prioritise their welfare for the betterment of the country and its citizens,“ (NAN)