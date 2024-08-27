Edo governorship: PDP hails Appeal Court judgment reaffirming Ighodalo’s nomination

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Appeal Court judgment which on Monday, re-affirmed the nomination of Dr Asue Ighodalo as its candidate for the Sept. 21, Edo Governorship election.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, described the judgment as another momentous victory for democracy.

The PDP also described it as victory for the rule of law against anti-democratic forces which sought to undermine and trample on the will of the people of Edo as symbolised by the candidature of Ighodalo.

“The Appeal Court judgment has again validated the credibility of the PDP nomination process which produced Ighodalo as its candidate.

“The judgment effectively shut the mouths of purveyors of lies and falsehood, who were confused and frustrated by Ighodalo’s soaring popularity and acceptance by the people of Edo.

“The spontaneous jubilation across Edo at the news of the judgement on Monday, is a resounding testament of the overwhelming support of the majority of the people in the state for Ighodalo.

“This further signposts the forthcoming sweeping victory by Ighodalo whose personality and manifesto embody the collective vision and aspiration of the people of Edo,” the party said.

The party advised the opposition parties in the state, to read the handwriting on the wall and come to terms with the fact that PDP was coasting to victory at the polls. (NAN)