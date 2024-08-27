Police confirm killing of Man in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the killing of Demola Akinloye, 50, in the Lekki area of the state by suspected gunmen driving a mini bus.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on Sunday at 12.30 p.m., along Chevron Drive, Lekki, while driving in his Toyota Corolla near Bourdilon Court Estate gate.

He said that a distress call was received at the police station that a man later identified as Demola Akinloye was allegedly shot and stabbed to death.

“The scene had been visited, one expended cartridge was recovered, while the corpse has been moved to a morgue in Ajah for preservation and autopsy.

“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID, Panti-Yaba, for further investigation,” he said.

NAN learnt that the deceased was the son of a traditional ruler in Lekki area.

It further learnt that the killing had caused panic in the community, leading to residents deserting the area. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)