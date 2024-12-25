How we’ve turned around the fortunes of Yobe people – Governor Buni

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has assured Yobe people that his government will record more progress in 2025. The governor who noted that outgoing 2024 has been very eventful, also highlighted the fact that his government has been “able to turn around the fortunes of our people”

Governor Buni made these assertions during the end of year press briefing held in Damaturu, Yobe State recently.

He said, “I am sure we will record even more achievements and make even more progress next year with the hard work and participation of every stakeholder in the development of our state.And as we look back on this outgoing year, I can say that 2024 is and has been a very eventful year for the state.

The turn-around efforts

The Gocernor said, “Through robust and prudent management of scarce resources, we were able to turn around the fortunes of our people by making significant investments in healthcare, education, agriculture, wealth and job creation, and road construction, amongst others. We have also continued with the projects we have started earlier and made significant progress towards their completion. Given the prevailing economic challenges across the country, we have also stepped up our effort to reach people at the grassroots with direct cash assistance, including micro, small, and medium business owners and the vulnerable.

Empowerment programme

Enumerating the government’s milestones, Buni said, “In the recent Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) empowerment programme we unveiled, a total of 52,997 households and 201, 300 individuals were reached with a total sum of N3, 907, 387, 056 while 456,205 other households with a total of 974, 220 individuals were reached with food and non-food items support. More details about this and other humanitarian interventions conducted through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ministry of Wealth Creation and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) will be provided to you by the Honourable Commissioner of Home Affairs and Information.

Agriculture and food security

He continued, “In the area of agriculture and food security, 2024 saw the launching of the largest Agric empowerment support for farmers in the history of our state. Through our agricultural revitalization programme, the sum of N15.3 billion was spent to provide farm implements and inputs to 5,340 farmers across the 178 wards of the state. The state government is also spending N1.7 billion in the procurement of assorted grains for our strategic grains reserve.

Health and human services

The governor further noted that, “2024 is also a significant year for our health and human services sector. As many of you have reported, our effort in the healthcare sector led Yobe State to win 500,000 US dollars in the primary healthcare leadership challenge for states in the North-East sub-region. We have achieved 100% payment of hazard allowances and adjustment of CONMESS and CONHESS salary scales to healthcare workers, recruited 311 new members of staff, including doctors, nurses and other cadres, and ensured the continuation of our free dialysis programme for kidney patients.

“We have also embarked on the renovation and reconstruction work at the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu; we have provided high-quality hospital mattresses and procured anti-bacterial curtain system at Maternal and Child Health Complex, Damaturu.

“In the area of contributory healthcare, we have continued to provide support to 222 primary healthcare providers through capitation and 24 secondary healthcare facilities through fee-for-service arrangement under the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA). The State Government has also constructed a modern ICT Center to enhance social protection initiatives for the benefit of the people of the state. As of October 2024, YSCHMA has enrolled a total of 275,358 people into the contributory healthcare scheme in the state, reflecting the agency’s commitment to expanding healthcare coverage across the state.

“We have also built an ante-natal and VIP ward at Women and Children Hospital, Damaturu, constructed an Accident and Emergency complex and a one-storey building doctors’ quarters at State Specialist Hospital, Buni-Yadi, procured and distributed various state-of-the-art medical equipment across different healthcare facilities in the state and kept the momentum on the ongoing research on chronic kidney disease affecting some local government areas of the state. We have also procured an important software for our MRI Machine at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH), Damaturu – the PV VAR ASSAT Software.

Wealth Creation

Buni said, “In the area of wealth creation, empowerment and employment generation, a lot was also achieved. These include the procurement of 475 modern sewing and embroidery machines, procurement and distribution of 350 disability tricycles, procurement of 712 nos of cows and bulls to livestock farmers, provision of cash grant of N50, 000 to 3,560 micro and small entrepreneurs across 178 wards of the state, provision of cash support of N20,000 to 4800 unemployed youths, training of 85 youths on shoe making and provision of start-up kits, distribution of 500 units of deep freezers to women in ice-making business, procurement of 1,780 smoking stoves; 1,780 frying pans; 1,780 frying spoons; 1,780 sieving basins and 1,780 bowls; procurement of 100 units of motorcycles and 80 units of pick-up tricycles for distribution to beneficiaries, and the procurement and distribution of 340 work bulls, 170 ox-drawn carts and 170 ox-drawn ploughs, amongst others.

Water Supply

In the area of water supply, he said, the state government has awarded contract for the conversion of 170 motorized boreholes at the ratio of 10 per Local Government to solar system in order to ensure steady water supply to our teeming populace in the State. Others are the drilling of a complete package borehole at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) Damaturu, Shagari Low-Cost, Yobe State Women and Children Hospital and the GRA area in Damaturu, rehabilitated the Dumar-Gumsi Water Project Broken Down Boreholes, continued with the construction of the Buni-Gari Water Treatment Plant, continued with the servicing and maintenance of 351 boreholes across major towns in the state, and drilled replacement boreholes in many estates across Damaturu metropolis.

Road construction across the state

The governor revealed that, “Through the Ministry of Works, our administration has continued with the construction of hundreds of kilometers of roads across the state. These include the ongoing construction of 25.5km Gashu’a-Masaba road, 30km Balanguwa-Kumaganam road, 22.5km Fika-Maluri road, 18km Bukarti-Toshia Road, 13km Jajimaji-Karasuwa road, 16.5km Kukuri-Chukuriwa road, 16km Nguru-Balanguwa road, 16km Damaturu-Gambir road, ongoing completion work of the Damaturu-Kalallawa dual carriage road, and the construction of 16.5km Kukuri-Chukuriwa-Dawasa road.

“Our administration has also completed the 18km Danchuwa-Garin Bingel road, 32km Danchuwa-Jajere road, 15km Damagum-Gubana road, and the 10km Chumbusko-Tagali road. The Damaturu City-Gates project has also been completed.

“There is also the ongoing construction of 7km road and 14km concrete line drain within Damaturu metropolis and the construction of the 76km Gujba-Ngalda road.

“Many township roads and drainages were completed in Nguru, Gashu’a, Geidam and Potiskum towns.

Through the Ministry of Works and the State Road Maintenance Agency, many roads across the state have also been rehabilitated.

“These include the ongoing rehabilitation of 45km Yunusari-Kanamma road, 52km Katarko-Goniri road, 18km Bukarti-Toshia Road, 45km Bayamari-Yunusari road, and 45km Yunusari-Kalgi-Yusufari Road. Also rehabilitated are the Bayamari-Balle, Kelluri-Geidam, Yunusari-Dilala, Ngiburwa-Goniri, Gujba-Buni-Yadi and Kotoko-Meleti roads.

Transport, Energy and Rural Electrification

Buni said, “We have also recorded significant milestones in the areas of transport and energy and rural electrification. In summary, our administration has ensured the supply, installation and conversion of 426 units of double-arm solar street lights along Potiskum and Gujba roads, Damaturu, installed 2,016 units of single-arm and double-arm solar street lights in Gashu’a, Nguru, Geidam, Potiskum and Buni-Yadi towns, procured and installed six 10KVA hybrid generators in eight upgraded General Hospitals in Buni-Yadi, Jaji-Maji, Yunusari, Bara, Yusufari, Machina, Nguru, and Babbangida towns, rehabilitated 180 units of single-arm solar street lights at Don-Etiebet Housing Estate, Damaturu, rehabilitated 194 units of double-arm solar street lights at Muhammadu Idriss Way, Potiskum, procured additional 250 units of single-arm (all-in-one) solar street lights at Buni-Gari, Buni Yadi and Potiskum towns, and added 20 buses to the fleet of the State Transport Company, the Yobe Line. Fittings and accessories were also procured for 1,770 units of integrated solar lights. In our rural electrification drive, a lot was achieved that cannot be recounted here. I am sure the Honourable Commissioner of Information will provide all the details to you. Suffice it to say, however, that the electrification of Bumsa, Kukuwa Tasha, Abujan Amare, Sollare, Shadan, Bololo, and communities behind Emir’s Palace Potiskum was undertaken by the administration during the year.

“Also, the extension of 33KV Line, Town Distribution Network (TDN) and installation of transformer at Lantaiwa town, rehabilitation of 33KV Line and upgrading of town distribution network at Garin Gamji in Fika LGA, restoration of power to Yusufari town through rehabilitation of 2.5MVA, 3nos 300KVA sub-station and 33KV Line, reactivation and strengthening of 33KV line from Geidam to Bukarti town, extension of electricity to Rigar Fulani in Potiskum LGA, Pompomari Bayan Kwalta communities in Damaturu LGA, Ligdir, Kwalkwala, Bulabulin Fulori and Goningomari towns in Gujba LGA, Ngabrawa Ward in Machina LGA, Bujahun, Kukuwa Tasha (Phase 2) in Gulani LGA, Fulatari Dapchi in Bursari LGA, and Fadawa town in Fika LGA were all undertaken during the year. We have also provided replacement of 500KVA sub-stations and extension of TDN at Tandari Ward, Potiskum LGA and Bindigari Ward in Damaturu LGA, amongst others.

Building New Markets

According to the Governor, “Our administration is also building new markets in Yunusari and Ngalda towns, the construction of the Potiskum and Geidam Modern Markets have both reached 75% and 70% respectively. The Potiskum Truck and Transit Park is at 85% completion stage while the Damaturu Mega Shopping Mall is at 45% state of completion. We have also built modern sesame seeds processing factories in Machina and Nguru towns. Additional ones being built in Potiskum and Damaturu are both currently at 80% stage of completion.

Landmarks in Education Sector

Buni also said, “Our Universal, Basic and Secondary Education Sector witnessed significant transformations during the year, with the renovation and improvement of infrastructure and services as well as the recruitment and deployment of teachers. For example, a total of 14, 487 units of two-seater pupils’ furniture were procured and distributed to schools across the state. A total of 2530 teachers were trained while 563 teachers were deployed from the Teaching Service Board (TSB). Students’ feeding gulfed around N2 billion while N1,919,315,160.00 was spent on tuition and examinations, including WAEC and NECO.

“In addition, 90 junior secondary schools were established from the deboarding programme embarked upon by the state government. Also, 245 admissions were secured for JSS III students in Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the country.

“At GSTC Damagum, 16 hostel blocks renovated while 18 hostel blocks were renovated at GGSS Ngelzarma. Five new hostel blocks were built at GCC Damaturu; one ICT Hall and one multi-purpose hall were built at GGSS Ngelzarma; while eight three-classroom blocks were renovated at GSS Damaturu. Seven AUGUR Hand Pumps were drilled across schools in the state.

“In the area of Higher Education, classroom blocks, administrative block and conference hall at were renovated at College of Education and Legal Studies, Nguru while one administrative block was built at Mai Idriss Alooma Polytechnic, Geidam. A three-day capacity building training was also arranged and conducted for principal officers of tertiary institutions. The physiotherapy programme at the Yobe State University was accredited while nine programmes got accreditation at the Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashu’a. These are just a tip of the iceberg in the order of things we did in our education sector during the year.

Environmental Protection and Management

Before concluding his address, Buni said, “In the area of environmental protection and management, our administration provided solar powered cooking stoves and hybrid solar charcoal stoves, raised and purchased seedlings for distribution to the public and maintained quarterly evacuation of refuse in Potiskum, Nguru, Gashu’a, Geidam and Damaturu towns. We have also embarked on erosion control through the construction of retain wall and stone pitching at Hayin Gada in Potiskum. We have also built six early warning stations (weather stations) in Machina, Bursari, Damaturu, Yunusari, Jakusko, and Fika towns. The ministry of environment has also engaged in the re-demarcation of five Forest Reserves for increased vegetation cover and reclaiming of lost forest.

Security

The governor als said , “in addition to all the areas I have enumerated, our administration continues to make every measure necessary to strengthen and improve the security of life and property of people across the state by supporting and partnering with the security agencies. I want to use this opportunity to commend the services of the Nigerian army, police, civil defense and all other security agencies and our own local vigilante groups for the work they do to keep us safe. I want to urge them to continue the effort every step of the way.

Buni concluded his address, “by assuring the good people of Yobe State that in 2025 and through the reminder of our term in office, we will not relent in our effort to make life more meaningful for the people. We will do whatever it takes to continue to move Yobe State forward”.