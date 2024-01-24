Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Buni donates N100m to GSM market fire victims

By Favour Lashem
Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has made a N100 million cash donation to the victims of Tuesday’s Damaturu GSM Market fire.

The governor announced the donation on Tuesday, when he visited the market to sympathise with the victims.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency to assess the level of damage for possible intervention by the State Government.

While praying for Allah’s protection against future occurrences, Buni promised his administration’s commitment to continue to support the traders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire destroyed property worth over N150 million, including over 30 shops at the GSM market, commonly called Kasuwar Jagwal. (NAN)

