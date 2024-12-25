Christmas: Umahi urges Nigerians to renew attitude of gratitude to God

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged Nigerians to renew their attitude of gratitude to God through unflinching love for one another and boundless generosity to neighbours.

By Angela Atabo

Umahi who made the call in his Christmas message on Wednesday in Abuja, also urged the people to imbibe the culture of selfless service to humanity.

According to him, these are divine values required to make the world a better place.

“On this momentous occasion of Christmas Day celebration, I am heartily and profoundly delighted to felicitate and share the great joy that the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ heralds with Nigerians, and the hope of everlasting salvation it brings to mankind.

“In a moment like this, we are expected to reflect on our personal devotions to the cause of the nation and the gains of fostering stronger bonds and positive memories in our interpersonal relationships.

“Our nation, Nigeria, deserves nothing less than the commitment of love for our country and devotion to the tenets of peace and progress from all citizens.

“The Renewed Hope administration has made record-breaking marks in improving public service delivery and refixing governance framework that will stimulate economic growth and national development.”

He said the private sector window is being created, and the enabling infrastructure taking shape.

The minister added that road infrastructure delivery is being enhanced nationwide to support the growth of our economy.

“All we need is a reciprocation of faith, hope, solidarity, loyalty, and love for our nation,” he said

He, however, extended warm regards to President Bola Tinubu at Christmas and commended him for his profound leadership qualities, making the desired difference in Nigeria’s development.

Umahi also commended the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works, who had been exceptional in driving the renewed hope agenda in the works sector.

“Together, a nation of peace and prosperity shall be achieved, “he said. (NAN)