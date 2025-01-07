Governing Council: Dan Orbih Will Fix AAU – Alumni Association, EBS MD

The Lagos State Alumni Association of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and the Managing Director of Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), Sulaiman Aledeh have congratulated Chief Dan Orbih on his appointment as the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, describing him as a round peg in a round hole.

According to them, Orbih’s remarkable track record and dedication to service has positioned him to guide the University towards research and academic excellence.

The Public Relations Officer of the AAU Alumni Association, Rufus Alele and Aledeh, in separate congratulatory messages, expressed optimism that Dan Orbih, a frontline politician, would right the wrongs of the previous administration in the institution.

Alele said, “On behalf of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Alumni Association, Lagos State Chapter, it is with great joy and pride that we extend our warmest congratulations to you on your well-deserved appointment as the Chairman of the Governing Council of our prestigious alma mater, Ambrose Alli University.

“Your appointment is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, visionary leadership, and profound dedication to the development of society. As an accomplished leader with a sterling track record in service, we are confident that your stewardship will bring transformative progress and innovation to our beloved university.

“Ambrose Alli University holds a special place in the hearts of its alumni, and your new role as Chairman provides a unique opportunity to strengthen the legacy of academic excellence and institutional growth that our great institution is known for.

“We are particularly inspired by your capacity to bridge the past, present, and future of AAU, ensuring its place as a beacon of knowledge and character development. As alumni, we are poised to support your efforts and contribute to the vision of elevating AAU to greater heights. Your leadership presents an exciting chapter in the history of the University, and we look forward to collaborating with the Governing Council to achieve shared goals that will impact generations to come.

“Once again, congratulations on this milestone achievement. May your tenure be marked by success, unity, and unprecedented accomplishments that will resonate far beyond the walls of Ambrose Alli University.”

For Aledeh, the leadership of Orbih will undoubtedly enhance the academic environment, foster collaboration, and strengthen the bonds within the University community.

Aledeh said, “Dear Chief Dan Orbih, I am delighted to offer my heartfelt congratulations on your recent appointment as Chairman of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University. This prestigious role is a well-deserved recognition of your outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to the field of education.

“Your remarkable track record and dedication to service uniquely position you to guide our beloved university toward new frontiers of excellence. Your appointment not only brings a wealth of experience but also instills great confidence in all stakeholders that you will inspire transformative growth and innovation at AAU.

“I would also like to extend a sincere thank you to Governor Monday Okpebholo for his vision and support in appointing you and other esteemed members to the Governing Council. His commitment to enhancing the educational landscape in Edo State is commendable and will surely benefit future generations.

“As you step into this vital role, we look forward to witnessing your vision for Ambrose Alli University unfold. Your leadership will undoubtedly enhance the academic environment, foster collaboration, and strengthen the bonds within the university community.

“The impact of your guidance will be felt not just within the halls of AAU but also in the broader society as you steer the institution towards its mission of nurturing leadership and holistic development. We, at Edo Broadcasting Service, stand ready to support your endeavors in any way we can.

“Once again, congratulations on this significant milestone. May your tenure be marked by fruitful achievements and a lasting legacy that resonates well beyond your time in office.”