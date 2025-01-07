IGP decorates 102 senior officers in Imo command

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, decorated 102 senior officers in Imo Police command with new ranks.



By Peter Okolie



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, decorated 102 senior officers in Imo Police command with new ranks.

Performing the ceremony in Owerri, Egbetokun, represented by the the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, said the officers were promoted for their hard work and dedication to duty.

The promoted officers included one Assistant Commissioner of Police, 29 Chief Superintendents of Police, six Superintendents of Police, and 67 Deputy Superintendents of Police.

Among the decorated officers were the Head of the Department, Operations, ACP Daniel Iroakazi, the Divisional Police Officer, Njaba, CSP Martins Emerie, and the command’s Spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye.

Egbetokun told the officers that the road ahead was challenging, urging them to stay vigilant and uphold integrity and professionalism.

“The road ahead is challenging. We must stay vigilant, enhance peace, build trust, and uphold integrity, professionalism, and service.

“While we celebrate, we must recognise that the road ahead remains challenging.

“The threats to public safety are evolving, and we must stay vigilant.

“As leaders, you will be tasked not only with responding to crises but also with preventing them, building trust within the community, and upholding our core values of integrity, professionalism, and service,” the police boss said.

Earlier, Danjuma commended their support and dedication that culminated in the command’s achievements during the Yuletide.

“Our officers led intelligence-driven operations that resulted in the arrest of 75 suspects involved in serious crimes, like kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, and rape.

“We also recovered seven AK-47 rifles, four shotguns, three pump-action guns, and over 150 rounds of ammunition.

“Additionally, seven kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their families, four stolen vehicles recovered, and three suspects neutralised,” Danjuma said.

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, Iruoka expressed gratitude to the Police Service Commission, IGP and Danjuma for their recognition and support.

He assured the Police senior hierarchy that the officers would continue to serve the command and state with renewed commitment and determination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the relatives of the decorated officers and other guests. (NAN)