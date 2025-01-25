Gov. Buni’s Busy Week: Project Inspections, Partnership, Security Focus -Official

Governor Mai Mala Buni CON, demonstrated his commitment to governance, development, and community engagement through a series of impactful activities during the week under review, says an official statement signed byYusuf Ali, SA digital and strategic communications.

He said the Governor inspected the completed Damaturu Sesame Processing Factory and the Damaturu-Kalallawa Road. He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and commended the contractors for their dedication and timely progress.

H.E Gov. Buni welcomed officials from the Islamic Development Bank to the Government House in Damaturu.

Discussions centered on forging a partnership to drive agricultural projects that will enhance food production and economic growth in Yobe State.

Governor Buni has also presided the first Executive Council (EXCO) Meeting in 2025. He led discussions that resulted in resolutions to beautify Damaturu, the state capital, and finalize plans for the commissioning of several completed projects, reflecting his administration’s focus on infrastructure and urban development.

In a closed-door security meeting, the Governor engaged with security chiefs, community leaders, and stakeholders to review strategies and adopt decisions aimed at improving security and maintaining peace across the state.

H.E Gov. Buni upheld his open-door policy by attending to numerous individuals and treating many official files at the Government House.This approach underscores his commitment to accessibility and responsive leadership.

Governor Mai Mala Buni’s activities in the week under review highlight his dedication to fostering development, ensuring security, and maintaining strong connections with the people of Yobe State.