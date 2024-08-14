Fubara tasks journalists on ethics

Siminalaye Fubara of Rivers has advised journalists to distinguish themselves in a grossly infiltrated social media era by pushing

Ikuru Lizzy

Gov. Siminalaye Fubara of Rivers has advised journalists to distinguish themselves in a grossly infiltrated social media era by pushing out only factual and verifiable stories.

The governor gave the advice on Wednesday in Port Harcourt at the 2024 Press Week of the Rivers Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Represented by Mr Joe Johnson, Commissioner for Information, the governor urged journalists to continually uphold the sacred and noble ethics of their profession.

Speaking on the theme ‘Media and Sustenance of Democracy: A Paradigm Shift,’ the governor stressed the need for upgrade and self-development to enhance proficiency in journalism practice.

He, however, commended the level of media cooperation so far enjoyed by his administration and pledged readiness to embrace constructive criticism and advice that could further foster development and protect the rights of citizens.

”As partners in progress, we believe that forming a symbiotic relationship and strategic partnership with you will certainly help us to dispassionately promote our vision and policy trust for our people.

”The media has continued to propagate our policies of transparency and inclusiveness, as exemplified in the award of major contracts for people-centred projects including the N225 billion original Trans-Kalabari Road,

”The Elele-Umudioga, Egbeda-Ebiri Omoku power carriage road, and Okamor-Ogbogoro road among others, are better communicated by the media.

“The ultimate beneficiaries of these critical infrastructures and those outside our shores who are desirous of benefiting from the ease of doing business in our state can access relevant and timely information,” he said.

Mr William Wordi, a guest speaker at the occasion, also enjoined journalists not to give up in the presence of overwhelming odds occasioned by the evolution and dominance of social media.

He advised journalists to remain proactive by delving into investigative journalism to enable the government and people in authority to become responsible and accountable to the people.

On his part, Mr Stanley Job, state chairman of NUJ, commended the governor, stakeholders, and entrepreneurs for effectively synergising with journalists in the state.

Job assured the stakeholders of the union’s commitment to political neutrality. (NAN)